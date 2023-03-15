DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country announces 50% discount on Covid-19 fines

Dubai: National Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in the UAE have announced a 50% discount on fines imposed for violations of Covid-19 precautionary measures. UAE residents who have to pay fines can avail this discount for a period of two months. UAE residents can pay the fines through the Ministry of Interior website or application.

Authorities in the UAE had imposed fines of up to Dh50,000 on residents who violated the Covid-19 rules. Fines included Dhs3,000 for not wearing a face mask or violating social distancing rules, Dhs20,000 for promoting or publishing misleading news about the pandemic, rising up to Dhs50,000 for breaking home quarantine.

