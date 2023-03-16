Union Minister injured as Innova crashes into loaded truck on Karnataka Highway

Vijayapara: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti suffered injuries after the car she was travelling in met an accident today in Karnataka’s Vijayapura, the police said.

The accident took place on National Highway 50 after her Toyota Innova crashed into a loaded truck. The minister and her driver suffered minor injuries in the incident and were provided first-aid. The truck driver was reportedly drunk and has been arrested by the police.

The minister was attending a Mahila Samellan (Women’s Conference) organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, which is slated to go for elections this year. Speaking to reporters Jyoti said, ‘I am safe because of god’s grace. The driver’s alertness saved the us from getting under the truck. We suffered minor injuries and the doctors said everything is fine’.