India witness a rise in Covid cases after a gap of nearly four months

India has seen an increase in Covid cases after a lapse of over four months. According to the most recent information on the Union Health Ministry’s website, on Friday (March 17), the nation reported 426 additional COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of active cases to 4,623, and one death was reported in the southern state of Karnataka. 40.46 million cases have been reported in all, with 530,790 deaths.

According to Times Now, the government also stated that the national coronavirus recovery rate was 98.80%.

More than 700 COVID-19 instances were reported by India on Thursday, March 16.

These many cases were last reported in the nation in November 2022. India reported 734 cases as of Nov. 12.

Following the spike in Covid cases, the health ministry has urged the six most affected states to follow a ‘risk assessment-based approach to prevent’ and ‘control the spread of the virus.’

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala urged the states to examine the situation of the virus at the micro-level and maintain their focus on the implementation of necessary preventive measures.