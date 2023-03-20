Asia’s largest tulip garden opens for public at Srinagar

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Asia’s largest Tulip Garden was opened to the public. The Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden, Asia’s largest tulip garden, opened on Sunday, nestled between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills in Srinagar. At the inauguration ceremony, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended an invitation to visitors from around the world to come to J&K and experience the stunning beauty of the region’s 16 Lakh tulip flowers as well as the welcoming hospitality of its residents. The Lieutenant Governor said that the Tulip Garden saw an unprecedented 3.60 lakh visitors last year and predicted that figure will rise even further this year.

In addition to 15 lakh tulips the garden, also known as Siraj Bagh, has other spring flowers including hyacinths, daffodils, muscari, and cyclamens. The tulip bulbs are planted by the floriculture department in stages so that the flowers last for at least a month. Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, opened the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, formerly known as Siraj Bagh, in 2008. Azad had envisioned of bridging the Valley’s lean tourist arrival time between the winter and summer seasons.