Researchers at IIT Madras develop a simple paper-based test that can detect chemicals from a liquid sample

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have created a small and affordable paper-based test strip that can detect various chemicals and adulterating agents, including urea, detergents, soap, starch, hydrogen peroxide, sodium-hydrogen-carbonate, and salt, which may be present in ‘organic’ and ‘farm-fresh’ milk, fruit juices, and cooldrinks. The test can produce results in as little as 30 seconds and is intended for use at home.

The strip has a rectangular shape, is small enough to fit in a palm, and is easy to use. A liquid sample can be dropped onto the top portion of the strip, and the strip will absorb it and deliver the sample to the bottom portion, which contains several slots that change color and indicate the presence of specific chemicals and adulterants.

The kit is sensitive and can detect small amounts of adulterants in liquids, but it does not determine the quantity of the adulterant. The team is currently testing the kit under laboratory conditions and has yet to receive certification from organizations like the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

However, they hope to make the kit available to the mass market as a home-test kit in the future. The cost of producing the kit is currently Rs.15 (approximately 20 cents), but the cost could be further reduced when they receive certification and manufacture the product in larger numbers.

The team believes that the paper-based test strip is an inexpensive and effective way for common people to test the quality of liquids that they consume.