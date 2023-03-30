Mamata urged all parties to fight BJP together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged all political parties in the country on Wednesday to fight the BJP together in next year’s Lok Sabha election. Banerjee stated that the 2024 Parliamentary elections will be a battle between citizens and the BJP, and that people of all religions – Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, and Parsi – must unite to defeat the saffron party and save Indian democracy. The Trinamool Congress supremo, who began a two-day sit-in here to protest the Union government’s alleged discriminatory attitude towards the state, referred to the BJP as Dushasana, claiming that it has devastated the country by selling the LIC and SBI. Every political party in India must band together to depose the BJP government. Remove ‘Dushasana’ BJP and save the country’s common man and Indian democracy CM stated.

The TMC supremo began her sit-in earlier in the day in front of Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue on Red Road here to protest the Centre’s alleged stoppage of funds to the state for MGNREGA and other housing and road department schemes. Banerjee arrived at the venue around noon, accompanied by senior party leaders Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Subrata Bakshi, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, and Chandrima Bhattacharya.