Taliban terrorists kill 4 policemen and injures 6

In northwest Pakistan on Thursday, Taliban terrorists opened fire on a vehicle carrying security forces, leaving at least four policemen—including an officer—dead and six others wounded. In the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province’s Lakki Marwat district, terrorists attacked a police mobile van. According to police, the attack occurred as the car was being driven to the Saddar police station. According to them, the attack left six police officers injured and four police officers dead, including a constable of police (DSP). They also stated that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan has ordered an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for the Lakki Marwat police said the attack began early on Thursday and resulted in a firefight between the police and the terrorists. Six policemen were hurt in the gunfight, he claimed. The most recent attack occurs as the number of terrorism-related incidents in Pakistan is rising. The country’s law and order situation has gotten worse over the past few months, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where terrorist organisations have been carrying out attacks with almost complete impunity.