Martin Scorsese’s new film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ to get its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

On Friday, organizers confirmed that the world premiere of Martin Scorsese’s new film, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio, will be held at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20.

This marks the first time Scorsese has presented a new film at the festival since winning the best director award in 1986 for ‘After Hours.’ In 1976, Scorsese also won the prestigious Palme d’Or award for ‘Taxi Driver’ and served as jury president in 1998.

The festival organizers expressed their excitement about Scorsese’s attendance and announced, ‘The Cannes Festival is overjoyed to welcome Martin Scorsese this May on the Croisette, to climb the steps of the Palais des Festivals.’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ which also stars Robert De Niro, was produced by Apple and is set to be released in cinemas in October before streaming on its platform.

However, to compete for the Palme d’Or, a theatrical release is required, which has prevented Netflix from entering its films in the past. The film follows the true story of the serial murders of a Native American tribe in the 1920s in an oil-rich region of the United States.