Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed as UAE Vice-President

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President has appointed Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, as UAE Vice-President, alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The decision was announced with the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council.

Sheikh Mansour was appointed as Minister of Presidential Affairs in 2004 after handling the Presidential Court and the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. In 2006, he was assigned to chair the Ministerial Development Council and the Emirates Investment Authority in 2007.He is also the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development. He is a member of the Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council.