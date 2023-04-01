Post-Ram Navami communal strife in two Bihar towns

Following communal tensions that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities, prohibitive orders were imposed on Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns, the headquarters of Rohtas and Nalanda districts, respectively. In Sasaram, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend a function on Sunday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manoj Kumar imposed Section 144 on Friday afternoon after clashes erupted the night before. Several shops and vehicles were set on fire or vandalised in areas such as Shahajalal Pir, Sona Patti, Qadir Ganj, and Navratna Pir, where angry mobs also pelted stones, injuring many people, including two police officers, according to the SDM. Senior officials such as Deputy Inspector General of Police Naveen Chandra Jha, District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar were patrolling the affected areas, issuing peace appeals.

Section 144 was imposed in Bihar Sharif, the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after clashes in areas such as Gagan Deewan, Mansoor Nagar, and Nabi Nagar left more than ten people injured and a dozen vehicles and shops destroyed. Meanwhile, the state police headquarters issued a statement debunking media reports that irate mobs fired gunshots. It also stated that rumor-mongering was being closely monitored on social media.