Sexual harassment at Kalakshetra: Chennai police arrest faculty

The faculty at Kalakshetra Foundation was arrested by Chennai police for making sexual advances towards a former female student at the institution. This comes just days after a case was filed. Hari Padman, an assistant professor, was charged under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (use of words, gestures, or acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty), and section 4 of the Women Harassment Act. According to the police, he was apprehended at a house in Madhavaram. The case was opened after a former student filed a complaint at the city’s All Women Police Station. According to police sources, Hari was sending her obscene messages and comments via social media. The victim also stated that the faculty harassed her while she was studying, forcing her to drop out. According to a senior police officer, the accused continued to harass her for years after she left the institution. The police received the complaint by Friday evening, and after consulting with legal counsel, they registered a case that night.