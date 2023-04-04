Actor Shane Nigam stirs up trouble once more: allegedly leaves ‘RDX’ movie set.

Actor Shane Nigam’s behavior has disrupted the set of debutant director Nahas Hidhayath’s upcoming film ‘RDX’. According to reports, Shane walked out of the film set on Monday night, demanding more prominence in the film compared to other actors present, including senior actors Lal, Babu Antony, and Baiju Santhosh. Allegedly, this is not the first time that Shane has disrupted the shoot of the film, with rumors suggesting past issues related to his behavior. Antony Varghese, another main actor in the film, hinted his dissatisfaction with the situation on his social media handle on Tuesday morning, saying, ‘No drama, please. Dedicated to those who are playing real-life drama here.’

Despite the incident, the film is still expected to be a high-octane action thriller with actors undergoing rigorous training for their roles. Shane Nigam has yet to respond to the allegations, although he posted some videos from the film set on Tuesday. This is not the first time that Shane has courted controversy, with prior issues during the shoot of the film ‘Veyil’. The film’s producer and director had accused Shane of violating the film’s clause by changing his hairstyle during the shoot, forcing them to halt production for a month.