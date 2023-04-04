‘Anti-Indian, Hinduphobia’: LSE student claims discrimination

An Indian-origin student at the London School of Economics’ Law School claimed that there is religious discrimination and anti-India rhetoric on campus. Karan Kataria, a lawyer pursuing a Masters degree at the LSE and running for General Secretary of the LSE Student Union, claimed on Twitter on Sunday that he was disqualified from running for General Secretary because he was a Hindu nationalist. Because of anti-India rhetoric and Hinduphobia, I have faced personal, vicious, and targeted attacks. I demand that the @lsesu be open and honest about its reasoning. I will not be a SILENT victim of Hinduphobia, he tweeted.

According to a statement posted on Kataria’s Twitter account, he was previously elected as the cohort’s Academic Representative as well as a Delegate to the National Union of Students in a short period of time. Despite receiving overwhelming support from students of all nationalities, I was disqualified from the LSE Student Union’s General Secretary election. Allegations against me included homophobia, Islamophobia, queerphobia, and Hindu nationalism. Several complaints were filed against me as a result of it. Many false accusations were levelled against my image and character, despite the fact that I have always advocated for positive change and social harmony, Kataria continued.