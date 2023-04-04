Ayan Mukerji is planning to make the Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and Brahmastra Part 3

Ayan Mukerji, the director of Brahmastra, has announced plans to create two sequels to the movie: Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and Brahmastra Part 3. In a post on social media, Mukerji expressed his excitement about the opportunity to work on a movie franchise, and noted that the scripts for the new films will require time to develop. The first installment of the Brahmastra franchise was released in September 2022 and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dimple Kapadia.

Mukerji took to Instagram to share the official update about the upcoming sequels, explaining that he has been focused on creating the vision for Part 2 and Part 3, which will be bigger and more ambitious than the first film. He also revealed that the two sequels will be released closer to each other, with Brahmastra Part 2: Dev scheduled to hit theaters in December 2026, followed by Brahmastra Part 3 in 2027.

In addition to the Brahmastra sequels, Mukerji also teased a new, undisclosed project that he will be directing in the near future. The cast for the sequels has not yet been announced, although it is expected that the second film will explore the story of Shiva’s parents.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva featured a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan and Mouni Roy played the role of an antagonist. It also featured Nagarjuna. With the success of the first film, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the next two installments in the Brahmastra franchise.