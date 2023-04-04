Bengal remains tense after Ram Navami violence

Tension gripped the Rishra area of Hooghly on Sunday evening, when violence between two communities erupted during another Ram Navami procession. Sukanta Majumdar, the state president of the BJP, was stopped on his way to Rishra and detained by police. In protest, BJP supporters set up a roadblock on GT Road for more than three hours. Section 144 has been clamped in the area, so Mujamdar was not allowed to visit the troubled area, police said. The ruling Trinamool Congress is abusing the police to achieve their goals. The men in uniform stood mute spectators and are now resisting us, Majumdar explained. Mamata Banerjee, Bengal’s chief minister, accused the BJP of fomenting unrest in the state. “Ram Navami was five days ago. “However, they are still holding processions in the name of the event in order to cause unrest in the state,” she said. She urged ‘Hindu brothers’ to protect minorities and claimed that another round of violence is planned in the state on Thursday, when the nation celebrates Hanuman Jayanti.

In connection with the Rishra violence, 12 people were arrested. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was stationed in the area. Police used the public address system to make announcements asking people not to leave their homes unless there was an emergency.