China renames 11 locations in Arunachal Pradesh

China has released a third set of names in Chinese, Tibetan, and pinyin characters for 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which is likely to ruffle feathers in India. China has also released a map with these 11 locations that shows parts of Arunachal Pradesh as being in Southern Tibet, also known as Zangnan in China. According to reports, a town near Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar has also been added to the list. Five mountain peaks, two residential areas, two land areas, and two rivers are among the 11 locations named. India has always controlled and administered the claimed geographical area. This is the third time China has highlighted a list of attempts to rename places, referring to them as standardised geographical names.

In 2017, the Chinese Ministry of Civilian Affairs issued a similar list of six locations, and in 2021, it issued a list of 15 renamed locations. The announcement on April 2 comes ahead of a visit to India by China’s newly appointed Defense Minister General Li Shangfu, who is expected to attend the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting, as well as a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who will attend the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa in May.