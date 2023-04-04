Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher sharply

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged higher sharply in the Kerala market. The yellow metal gained by Rs 480 per 8 gram. Thus price of sovereign gold crossed Rs 44,000 mark again. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,400 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 240 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels several trains today: Full list

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti. In international spot market, gold price descended to $1,950 per ounce levels, lower by 0.90%. In international spot market, silver price lost over 2% and hit $23.58 per ounce levels.