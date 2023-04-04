Congress blames PM’s ‘eloquent silence’ for China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh

The Congress party has strongly criticized China’s recent renaming of several places in Arunachal Pradesh, stating that it is a consequence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘clean chit’ to China and his silence on Chinese actions at the border. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge commented that the country continues to face the ‘consequences of PM Modi’s clean chit to China,’ as China has dared to rename Arunachal Pradesh areas for the third time. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jairam Ramesh added that China’s provocations and transgressions continue, despite a recent claim by a top Chinese diplomat that the India-China border situation is ‘stable.’ Ramesh stated that this is ‘the price we continue to pay for PM Modi’s clean chit to China in June 2020 and his eloquent silence on Chinese actions.’ He emphasized that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India, and there should be no doubt about India’s collective resolve to ensure that this reality is not disturbed in any way.