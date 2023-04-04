Discovery to produce a new Harry Potter television series with JK Rowling

Discovery is reportedly working on a new television series based on the Harry Potter book series by JK Rowling. The deal, which is yet to be confirmed by HBO, would see each season of the show draw from one of the books in the series, creating its own franchise. Rowling will be involved in the project, offering creative input, but will not serve as the primary creator or showrunner. The series will stream on HBO Max, which will soon be rebranded following its merger with Discovery+.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Rowling’s team will work together in the initial stage of production. Previously, Warner Bros. had adapted each book in the Harry Potter series into a feature film, with the first film released in 2001 and the last in 2011. The films follow the story of a young orphaned wizard as he discovers his magical abilities and enrolls in the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The Harry Potter books and films have become global bestsellers, with the books selling 600 million copies in 85 languages over the past 25 years.