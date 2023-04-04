Indian Railways to operate more summer special trains: Full list

Patna: Indian Railways has decided to operate many special trains to cater the heavy rush of passengers during summer vacations. Sonpur zone of the national transporter announced a summer special train from Paatilputra to Gomtinagar and from Barauni to Coimbatore.

The Paatilputra and Gomtinagar train will go through Hajipur-Muzaffarpur-Bapudham Motihari-Gorakhpur and Ayodhya Cantt route.

Train number 03219 from Paatilputra to Gomtinagar will begin its journey on April 7 and will run till June 30. It will leave every Friday from Patna at 7:40 pm and will reach Gomtinagar at 12.20 am. The train from Gomtinagar will leave every Saturday from April 8 to July 1. Train number 03320 will leave Gomtinagar at 6:15 pm and will reach Patna at 9:55 am the next day.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces summer special train connecting these cities: Details

Barauni-Coimbataore-Barauni Special Train:

This special train will cover Kiul, Jhajha, Chittaranjan, Dhanbad and Ranchi. Train number 03357 named Barauni-Coimbatore special will start its operation on April 1. This train will leave Barauni every Saturday at 11.45 pm and will reach Coimbatore on Tuesday at 4 am. The Coimbatore-Barauni Special Train numbered 03358 will commence its operation on April 5 and will run till May 3. It will leave every Wednesday from Coimbatore at 12:50 am and will reach Barauni at 6 am on Friday.

Some of the other Summer Special Trains announced this year includes:

Pune Junction: Ajni Special Trains

– Train No. 01189: From April 5 to June 16. The Ajni special train will leave Pune every Wednesday at 3:15 pm and arrive in Ajni at 4:50 am on the next day.

– Train No. 01190: From April 6 to June 15, 2023, the Pune Junction special train will depart from Ajni every Thursday at 7:50 pm and arrive at Pune Junction at 11:35 am the following day.

Ahmedabad-Patna: Special Trains

Train No. 09417: The Patna weekly special will leave from Ahmedabad every Monday at 9:10 am and arrive in Patna at 9.05 pm the next day. This train will start operating from May 1 to June 26.

Train No. 09418: The Ahmedabad weekly special will leave Patna every Tuesday at 11:45 pm and arrive in Ahmedabad at 11:20 am on Thursday. This special holiday train is scheduled to run from May 2 to June 27.