MPs urge AICC to intervene during KPCC meeting amidst parliament session

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Congress party are protesting against the scheduled general meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s leadership on Tuesday. The MPs have expressed their concern to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Tariq Anwar, requesting the meeting be postponed as it clashes with the ongoing parliament session. However, KPCC president K Sudhakaran has informed Tariq Anwar that the meeting cannot be deferred as it is to discuss the preparations for Rahul Gandhi’s reception in Wayanad on April 11.

The MPs who have complained to the AICC general secretary, K C Venugopal, are alleging that they have been sidelined in the conduct of the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom satyagraha. They have accused the KPCC leadership of acting unilaterally after issuing warnings to MPs K Muraleedharan and M K Raghavan. A compromise meeting resulted in fierce arguments.

The preparations for the Lok Sabha elections have also been a point of contention with several MPs protesting against the lack of preparation. MP Rajmohan Unnithan has expressed the desire for the leadership to extend sufficient help for winning the election. Meanwhile, MP K Muraleedharan has stated that he is not inclined to contest the election. The election preparations meeting in Thiruvananthapuram ended up in arguments between a general secretary of the District Congress Committee and Tharoor’s staff.

Tariq Anwar is expected to arrive in the capital on Tuesday and may attempt to hold conciliatory talks amid the continuing differences. Additionally, the first meeting of the State level committee constituted for the reorganization of the party is also likely to take place. As Congress attempts to navigate these internal conflicts, their success in the upcoming elections may be at stake.