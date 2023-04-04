Strong earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude hits Philippines

Manila: A strong earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of Viga in the Philippines on Tuesday. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), epicenter of the earthquake was about 120 km east of Viga and was at a depth of 45 km. Local authorities warned residents of aftershocks and possible damage. Reports about the potential impact of the earthquake are yet to come in.

Viga is one of 11 towns in the province of Catanduanes, which is located off the coast of the Bicol Region in the southern part of Luzon.

The Philippines is regularly jolted by earthquakes as it is located on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’. Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ is an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.