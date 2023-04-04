Trailer of Marvel superhero movie ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ features an Indian Spider-Man!

The latest trailer for the highly-anticipated Marvel superhero film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been released. The movie is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The protagonist of the movie is Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore. Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac are among the other stars in the movie.

In the new trailer, Miles Morales is tasked with saving all the Spider-People from an enigmatic new foe who poses a grave danger to their multiverse. Undaunted, Miles accepts the challenge and embarks on a journey through the Multiverse alongside Gwen Stacy, where they encounter the Spider-Force, a group of Spider-People who safeguard the multiverse under the leadership of Miguel O’Hara. However, as they grapple with the imminent threat, Miles becomes increasingly conflicted with the Spider-Force and Gwen over the best course of action.

The trailer also introduces Karan Soni’s Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man who is also a member of the Spider-Force. Soni is known for his role as Dopinder in the Deadpool movies.

The first film in the series, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is widely regarded as one of the best superhero movies ever made. The visuals of the film were stunning, with every single frame appearing to have been meticulously crafted by hand. The action sequences, in particular, were exceptional, standing out as some of the finest ever created. Furthermore, the film’s storyline was both amusing and touching, managing to be both poignant and faithful to the classic Spider-Man narrative.

According to the official synopsis, ‘Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.’

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release on June 2.