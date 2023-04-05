Aashiq Abu’s ‘Neelavelicham’ starring Tovino set to release in cinemas on April 20th.

Aashiq Abu’s upcoming film, ‘Neelavelicham,’ which is a horror-romantic-drama, is set to release in cinemas on April 20th. The movie is an official remake of the 1964 film ‘Bhargavi Nilayam,’ and it is adapted from a short story by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. Hrishikesh Bhaskaran has adapted the script for the big screen. Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal are producing the film, and the music is composed by Bijibal and Rex Vijayan.

The movie has a talented star cast, including Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew, and Shine Tom Chacko, in lead roles. Additionally, Chemban Vinod, James Eliya, Jayaraj Kozhikode, Uma KP, and Abhiram Radhakrishnan feature in supporting roles. The film is expected to be a significant box-office success, given the talented cast and crew.