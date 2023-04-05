Billionaire Elon Musk’s company Tesla which sells luxury cars is now selling ‘luxury’ beers

Billionaire Elon Musk continues to expand his business ventures, having recently acquired Twitter and now venturing into the beer industry. Tesla, known for its high-end electric cars, is now selling luxury beer called GigaBier, priced at $98 for a pack of three bottles. Each bottle is designed to resemble Tesla’s Cybertruck, the company’s futuristic pickup truck.

The GigaBier is brewed in Germany and Tesla announced its availability in Europe via a tweet from Tesla Europe, stating, ‘Brewed for cyborgs, made by humans—Giga Bier now available.’ The beer was initially introduced in October 2021 to celebrate the opening of Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory, which is a crucial part of the company’s expansion plans in Europe. The factory has already produced 30 vehicles as of March 2022.

The luxury Tesla beer comes in glossy bottles that mimic the design of the Cybertruck and is brewed using Tesla’s exclusive strain of Cyberhops. According to Tesla, the beer also pays homage to the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking and boasts flavors of citrus, bergamot, and sweet fruit.

Currently, the Tesla beer is only available in Europe, specifically in countries such as Spain, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, among others. The beer comes in a slightly smaller can size of 330ml compared to the standard size in the US.

This is not Musk’s first foray into the world of alcoholic beverages, as he previously launched Teslaquila, or Tesla tequila, in 2020. Priced at $250 per bottle, the limited edition tequila came in a unique lightning-shaped bottle and sold out within hours of its release, leading to a second edition of the luxury tequila by Tesla.

With his latest venture into the beer industry, Musk continues to diversify his business portfolio and expand the presence of Tesla in Europe and beyond, catering to the brand’s devoted followers who are willing to indulge in luxury beer and spirits associated with the Tesla brand.