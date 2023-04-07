Actress Akanksha Dubey’s Death: UP Cops Arrest Singer Samar Singh

According to officials, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested singer Samar Singh, an accused in the death of popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, from here on Friday. A warrant had been issued for Singh and another man after Dubey was discovered dead in a hotel room in Sarnath about a fortnight ago. Singh was hiding in a housing society in Ghaziabad’s Nandgram area, a western Uttar Pradesh district bordering Delhi. He was held late on Thursday night in a joint operation by the local police and their visiting counterparts from Varanasi, a senior officer said.

On March 26, a popular Bhojpuri actress, Akanksha Dubey, was discovered dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi. The actress, 25, was discovered hanging from the fan by a piece of cloth. Dubey, a Bhadohi district resident, had travelled to Varanasi to film a film and was staying at the hotel. Lawyer Shashak Shekhar Tripathi, who is handling the case on behalf of the actress’ mother Madhu Dubey, has raised a question mark on the post-mortem report and stated that he was seeking medical expert advice and preparing questions for the police based on it. Tripathi had on Wednesday demanded a probe by the CBI or CB-CID into the matter. In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he claimed that the 25-year-old actress was murdered by people in her hotel room, rather than by suicide. He also claimed that Akansha’s body was forcefully cremated, despite her mother’s request that the cremation take place only after the post-mortem report was received. The lawyer claimed that many well-known people in the Bhojpuri industry were exploiting Dubey and not paying her for her work.