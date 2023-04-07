Kerala Train Fire Incident Prime Suspect Shahrukh Saifi Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody

A Kerala court sentenced Shahrukh Saifi, the main suspect in the Kozhikode train fire, to 14 days in judicial custody on Friday. Saifi will continue to be treated at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. On Friday morning, city police commissioner Rajpal Meena and Munsiff Magistrate judge arrived at Government Medical College hospital, where Saifi is receiving treatment, for further proceedings in the case. According to reports, his discharge date will be determined following the medical board meeting. When he is released from the hospital, he will be transferred to the district jail. During the incident, Saifi had suffered burn injuries.

On Tuesday night, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended Saifi in Ratnagiri. Later, he was turned over to the Kerala police team. Saifi is accused of dousing his fellow passengers in petrol before setting them on fire inside a moving train. When the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train arrived at the Korapuzha bridge near Elathur, the incident occurred.