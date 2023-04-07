South Africa: UAE denies extradition of Gupta brothers over corruption charges.

In recent news, South Africa has revealed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has denied their request to extradite Atul and Rajesh Gupta, two businessmen accused of being involved in large-scale corruption. The country’s Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola, expressed disappointment in a statement, saying, ‘We learnt with shock and dismay that the extradition hearing had been concluded in the Dubai Court on the 13 February 2023 and our extradition request was unsuccessful.’

This decision from the UAE has caused frustration in South Africa, where the Gupta brothers are wanted for their alleged role in a corruption scandal involving former President Jacob Zuma’s government. The Gupta family has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and their lawyers have argued that they are victims of a political campaign.

The case has garnered significant attention and criticism, with many accusing the South African authorities of failing to act decisively against corruption. Lamola acknowledged the challenges faced in extraditing the Gupta brothers, saying, ‘The extradition of the Gupta brothers has been a long and difficult process, and we will continue to work with the UAE authorities to pursue this matter.’

It remains to be seen what further action, if any, South Africa will take in regards to the failed extradition request. However, Lamola emphasized that the country would not give up its fight against corruption, stating, ‘Our commitment to combating corruption and holding those responsible to account remains resolute.’