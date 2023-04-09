Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh1 million, another Indian wins 300gm gold coins

Dubai: Indian national Rinza won Dh1 million in the latest weekly draw of Mahzooz. Another Indian national, Jose won 300gm of gold coins. Jose is the third winner of the Ramadan gold promotion.

21 lucky participants matched 4 out of 5 winning numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh9,524 each. The winning numbers are 22, 32, 35, 38, 42. 972 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and received Dh250 each. This week’s draw saw 995 participants take home Dh1,443,000 in prize money.

Participants can expect to win different gold prizes throughout the holy month of Ramadan. A lucky entrant will have a chance to win 400gm of gold next week.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.