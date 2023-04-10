Ajay Devgn’s one of the most-awaited movies of the year, Bholaa, rules over the box office alone

The highly anticipated movie of the year, Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn, was released in theaters last month and has been dominating the box office ever since, grossing over Rs 50 crores within two weeks of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office numbers on Sunday, revealing that it collected over Rs 67.39 crore on the second Friday and witnessed limited growth on the following Saturday. The film, which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi, features Tabu as a cop and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Amala Paul, and Vineet Kumar, among others.

Bholaa is directed by Ajay and produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Film, and Dream Warrior Pictures. WION’s film critic, Shomini Sen, called the film’s plot credible in her review but noted that it lacked the soul of the original. Sen highlighted that the original was able to create a sense of urgency for the lead protagonist, who has a traumatic past and is seeking a peaceful future with his daughter. However, the Hindi remake failed to put the soul into Bholaa’s character, according to Sen. She mentioned that the fear and the ruthlessness of the character were never quite properly translated on screen, despite the CGI leopard whimpering like a cat at the sight of Bholaa and him killing goons with a trishul like one picks chicken tikkas with a toothpick.

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa has been one of the most awaited movies of the year, and its success at the box office is a testament to the actor’s popularity and star power. The film’s high-octane action sequences and the performances of the lead actors, especially Ajay and Tabu, have been praised by fans and critics alike. The success of Bholaa is a significant achievement for Ajay and his production house, as it reinforces their reputation as one of the leading film studios in Bollywood.