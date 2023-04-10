Dalai Lama apologizes for asking boy to suck his tongue

New Delhi: The Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama apologized after a video that showed him asking a boy to suck his tongue. The video which has gone viral on social media has ignited controversy on social media. The video shows the Dalai Lama planting a kiss on the boy’s lips as he leaned in to pay his respects.

‘His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases the people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident,’ said a statement posted on his verified Twitter account.