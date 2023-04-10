Gulf country announces 4-day Eid Al Fitr holiday

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia have announced the holidays for private and public sector. Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin from Friday, April 21.

The holidays will be for a period of four days and regular working hours will commence from Tuesday, April 25.

The authority has also asked employers to comply with the provisions of the second paragraph of Article (24) of the executive regulations of the labour law.

The Eid Al Fitr festival, celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar — will mark the first long weekend of 2023 in the UAE. It is likely to be from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23.