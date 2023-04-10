Indian Women’s Cricket Team to Provide Long-Term Contracts to Support Staff, No More Ad-Hoc Appointments

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that it will offer long-term contracts to the support staff of the Indian women’s cricket team, ending the practice of ad-hoc appointments. The BCCI had previously appointed coaches from the National Cricket Academy on a temporary basis, but the decision to streamline the coaching process is expected to provide the team with much-needed stability. ‘All the coaches will be given long-term contracts… This will give the team much-needed stability,’ a BCCI source told PTI. The decision was taken at the virtual Apex Council meeting on Sunday.

The Indian women’s cricket team has been without a head coach since the sacking of Ramesh Powar in December. The team even played the T20 World Cup in February without the head of the coaching staff. With no world title to their name yet, the streamlining of the coaching process is expected to be the first step in the team’s preparation for the next ICC event.

In addition, the media rights for the home season were also discussed at the meeting, but no concrete decision was made. With the entry of Viacom in Indian cricket’s ecosystem, it will be a three-way battle between them, Star, and Sony for the media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle. The BCCI had earned a windfall of Rs 48,390 crore from the IPL media rights and is expected to follow a similar approach for the international games at home. Star had paid Rs 6,138.1 crore for the previous cycle that ended on March 31.