Indian Newspaper Society criticises the Centre’s new ‘fact-checking’ rules

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on April 6, 2023, the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) is deeply disturbed by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023 (IT Amendment Rules, 2023). According to the newly notified rules, the Ministry will have the authority to form a fact-checking unit with broad powers to determine what is ‘fake, false, or misleading’ in relation to ‘any Central Government business.’ The said fact-checking unit will also have the authority to direct intermediaries, such as social media platforms, Internet Service Providers, and other service providers, not to host such content and, if it has been published, to remove it. INS urged the Union government to withdraw its notification, stating that the Centre must hold widespread and meaningful consultations with stakeholders such as media organisations and press bodies before issuing any notification that has serious implications for the media profession and its credibility.