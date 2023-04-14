Eidgah prayers in Srinagar still in doubt

Uncertainty looms large on the offering of the first Eid congregational prayers at Srinagar’s Eidgah ground following the Centre’s repeal of Article 370 in 2019. While the chairperson of the J&K Waqaf Board has stated that Eid prayers will be offered at the Eidgah grounds, it remains to be seen whether the police will allow the Eid congregation in the sensitive downtown area. Dr Darakshan Andrabi, the chairman of the J&K Wakf Board and a senior BJP leader, announced last week that Eid prayers would be held at Eidgah grounds. Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, is expected to be held on April 21 or 22. After visiting Eidgah last week, Andrabi stated that the administration would level the ground and set up a public address system to host Eid prayers this year. She stated that in the current climate of peace in Kashmir, Eid prayers should be offered joyfully at Eidgah.