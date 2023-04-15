Vivo launches Vivo Y100A in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched a new Y-series smartphone named ‘Vivo Y100A’ in India. The phone comes in two colours- Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold. The Vivo Y100A price and availability are yet to be announced by the company. However, it will be available for purchase on Vivo India e-store and other partner retail stores.

The newly launched Vivo Y100 sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 1300 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, that is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W flash charging. Vivo Y100A runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, out of the box.

The smartphone packs a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors on the back panels along with an LED Flash. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 16-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS, and OTG among others.