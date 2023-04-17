Chardham Yatra will begin on April 22

The Uttarakhand government anticipates that over 50 lakh pilgrims will participate in the Char Dham Yatra this year. Last year, there were 46 lakh pilgrims who participated in the yatra. Measures are being taken to install Doppler radars at Kedarghati in technical collaboration with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in order to provide timely weather information in the region. The portals of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27. The Char Dham Yatra kicks off on April 22 with the opening of the portals to Gangotri and Yamunotri temples, generating even more excitement among devotees than last year.

This time, the administration will keep a close eye on the Kedarnath Yatra helicopter service. From Guptkashi to Kedarnath, nine CCTV cameras will be installed around each helipad. CCTV cameras are being installed at the helipads at Guptkashi, Barasu, Maikhanda, Phata, Shersi, Sonprayag, and Kedarnath. UCADA, on the other hand, will install CCTV cameras at all helipads, which will be monitored by the district administration and the Dehradun office. Everything from helipads to passenger waiting rooms, ticket counters, and helicopters will be monitored by these cameras. Simultaneously, 35 CCTV cameras will be installed from Sonprayag to Kedarnath.