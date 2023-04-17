Home department data: 4,500 arms licence applications in 2021-22

The number of people applying for arms licenses in Rajasthan increased in 2021-22 when compared to the number of applications received between 2015 and 2020. According to data provided by the Rajasthan Assembly’s home department, more than 4,500 applications for arms licenses were received in 2021-22, compared to 10,992 applicants in 2015-2020. However, the number of licenses issued remains low, with only 454 issued in 2021-22. A total of 33 people, either bureaucrats or children of politicians, received one of the 454 arms licenses issued in 2021-22. From 2018 to 2022, 18 arms licenses were issued in Dholpur, Rajasthan, with the majority of them going to politicians or their family members. Expelled BJP MLA Shobharani Kushwah and Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga are among them. According to the Home Department’s 2020 report, the state has approximately 1.70 lakh licenses to carry arms. Udaipur has approximately 27,700 arms licenses, followed by Banswara with 10,400, Chittorgarh with 9,900, Sriganganagar with 9,400, and Nagaur with 9,300.