Much of Asia scorched by record-breaking heat, forcing early closure of schools and even deaths

Record-breaking heat is scorching much of Asia, causing school closures and deaths in India and China. The heatwave has broken April temperature records in many areas, prompting fears that extreme heat could worsen in India this year.

The north and east Indian states are currently experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius in six cities. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning of a severe heatwave in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal for this week.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, temperatures breached 40 degrees Celsius, causing road surfaces to melt, while in China, April temperatures have set new records in several locations. South-east Asian countries are also battling record heat, with Luang Prabang in Laos recording the highest reliable temperature in its history at 42.7 degrees Celsius.

In Thailand, temperatures reached 44.6 degrees Celsius, with predictions that it could reach 45 degrees Celsius this week.