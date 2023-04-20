Eid Al Fitr 2023: Bahrain announces holidays

Manama: Bahrain has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued a circular for this. Ministries and public institutions in the country will close on Eid Al Fitr and the following two days.

If any of the Eid days coincides with an official holiday, an extra day will be given in lieu. The exact date of Eid will be announced after the crescent moon of Shawwal is sighted. Depending on the sighting of the moon, people in Bahrain will either get a three-or four-day long Eid Al Fitr holiday.