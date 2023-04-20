Eid Al Fitr 2023: UAE authority announces timings for parks, recreational activities

Dubai: The Dubai Municipality has announced the timings for parks and recreational facilities during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Dubai Safari Park will operate between 10am and 6pm, while the mountain bike track in Mushrif National Park will be open from 6.30am to 6pm. Creek, Mamzar, Zabeel, Safa, and Mushrif National parks will be open between 8am and 11pm. The Quranic Park will operate from 8am to 10pm. Dubai Frame will welcome visitors from 9am to 9pm.

Dubai Frame will host performances from 4pm to 6.30pm on the first and second days of Eid. The Dubai Safari Park will feature live shows in the African Village at 11am, the Explorer’s Village at 12.30pm, the Asian Village at 2.30pm, and the main exit at 3.30pm.

The Children’s City will host entertainment shows for children on the first, second, and third days of Eid between 4pm and 7.30pm.