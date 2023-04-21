EAM Jaishankar meets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday to discuss the deteriorating situation in Sudan, emphasising the importance of successful diplomacy that can lead to an early ceasefire and create the ground situation for people’s safety and welfare. Jaishankar, who met Guterres at the UN headquarters here, also discussed India’s G20 presidency and the Ukraine conflict with the UN chief. Jaishankar will begin a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic on Friday, his first visit to these Latin American and Caribbean countries as external affairs minister. He arrived in New York prior to his trip to Latin America.

While his trip to South America had been planned for some time, he said he came here to the UN mainly because once the fighting started (in Sudan) on the 14th (of April), you could immediately see that this was very serious and a lot of people were trapped by the situation. We were aware that the UN has a significant presence in Sudan. This will be the focal point. Because at this point, what is required is diplomacy, successful diplomacy, because only diplomacy can create the ground situation for the safety and welfare of the people out there,” Jaishankar told a small group of journalists following his meeting with Guterres.