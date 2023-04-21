Eid Al Fitr 2023: Oman ruler pardons 198 prisoners

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik , the ruler of Oman has ordered to release 198 prisoners in the country. The Royal pardon was announced on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr as gesture by the Sultan to provide prisoners to begin a new life. The released prisoners include 89 expats.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.