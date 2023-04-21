US family adopts cat weighing as much as a 4-year-old

In Virginia, a cat named Patches has become a media sensation due to its unusual weight of 40 pounds (18.2 kg), which is about the same as an average four-year-old child. Richmond Animal Care and Control posted pictures of the feline on Facebook, hoping to find a family who could care for the overweight cat. The animal shelter tried to appeal to potential adopters by saying, ‘If so, we have the cat for you.’ The post quickly gained a lot of attention, amassing thousands of reactions and comments.

Fortunately, Patches’ story has a happy ending. After its photos went viral, the shelter announced that the cat had been adopted by Kay Ford. The new owner was quoted in Metro, saying, ‘I saw the picture of Patches and I just knew immediately I needed to go and get him. I knew that there were going to be nine billion people who were falling in love with him at the same time.’

Richmond Animal Care and Control updated their post with a photo of Patches with its new owner, along with a video showing the cat being transported in a kennel. According to the shelter, the cat is on a ‘very special’ diet and exercise plan, and they described it as ‘very sweet’. Ms Ford also shared a sweet picture of Patches at its new home with another cat and a small dog, commenting on the video.

In summary, Patches, the overweight cat from Virginia, has found a loving home and a new lease on life with the help of social media and the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter.