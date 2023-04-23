Philips launches new Dolby Atmos Soundbar in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: International consumer electronics brand, Philips launched new Dolby Atmos Soundbar in India. The soundbar named TAB8967 5.1.2CH Dolby Atmos Soundbar is priced at Rs 44,990 and is available at the leading online and offline stores across the country.

The newly launched Philips TAB8967 soundbar is equipped with 5.1.2 CH Dolby Atmos technology that offers a multidimensional audio experience with 780W dynamic sound output. This soundbar has 3 Front firing speakers, 2 rear speakers and 2 up-firing speakers that add height channels, resulting in a true 360-degree surround effect, especially with the integration of Dolby Atmos – Dolby Digital Plus. It also has 8” wireless subwoofer.