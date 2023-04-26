Vivo launches Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Vivo launched its Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 smartphones in India on Wednesday. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Vivo X90 Pro is priced at Rs. 59,999 and the 12GB RAM +256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 63,999. It is offered in a single Legendary Black shade. The12GB RAM +256GB storage modelof Vivo X90 is priced at Rs. 84,999 for the sole. It will be available for purchase in Asteroid Black and Breeze Blue colours.

Vivo X90 Pro specifications: The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X90 Pro runs on Android 13-based FunTouch OS and is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with Vivo’s V2 chip, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and G715 GPU. It features a 6.78-inch (1,260x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to offer 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The phone has triple rear cameras. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.75 lens and OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) support, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX758 sensor with f/1.6 lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 663 sensor with an f/2.0 lens. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. It is backed by a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Vivo X90 specifications: The Vivo X90 features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Vivo X90 Pro. It is confirmed to receive three years of Android and security updates. It is powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 under the hood, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and G715 GPU.

Vivo’s X90 has a triple rear camera setup. It features a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX866 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and OIS, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 portrait camera with an f/2.0 lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 lens. For selfies, the handset has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared blaster, and ultrasonic distance sensor. The Vivo X90 houses a 4,810mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support.