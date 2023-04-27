In 84 districts, PM will launch 91 FM radio transmitters

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 91 FM transmitters spread across 18 states and two union territories, boosting FM radio connectivity in border regions and aspirational districts. According to an official statement, the effort is centred on aspirational districts and border areas. Radio services will reach an additional two crore people who did not previously have access to the medium, with coverage expanding to approximately 35,000 square kilometres. The expansion comes just two days before the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, the prime minister’s monthly radio show. The 91 new 100 W FM transmitters were installed in 84 districts across Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to an official statement, the Prime Minister has been a firm believer in the important role that radio plays in reaching out to the masses. According to the report, the prime minister launched the Mann ki Baat programme to capitalize on the medium’s unique strengths in order to reach the broadest possible audience. The program’s 100th episode is scheduled to air on Sunday.