State in USA declares Diwali as official holiday

New York: Pennsylvania state in the USA has declared the Diwali as a official holiday. Senator Nikil Saval announced this. Earlier in February this year, State Senator Greg Rothman and Senator Nikil Saval introduced a legislation to make Diwali an official state holiday in Pennsylvania.

‘The Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill,’ Senator Nikil Saval tweeted.

As per reports, more than 600,000 Asian Americans resides in Pennsylvania. Out of which Indian Americans make up the largest subgroup. Nearly 200,000 Indian American residents in the state celebrate Diwali every.

‘Thousands of Pennsylvanians celebrate Diwali each year, including many residents of the 34th Senatorial District. Recognising Diwali as an official state holiday upholds and celebrates our Commonwealth’s rich cultural diversity. Every year, Diwali’s festival of light and connection is celebrated at temples, houses of worship and community centres across our Commonwealth,’ said Greg Rothman.

In 2002, Diwali was celebrated in the White House for the first time and in 2007, the US government gave official recognition to the festival. In 2021, the US government even introduced the Diwali Day Act to declare the festival a federal holiday.