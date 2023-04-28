Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to quarterfinals

Dubai: In badminton, India’s sce shuttlers PV Sindhu and Prannoy HS reached the quarterfinal of the Badminton Asia Championships. Sindhu defeated China’s Han Yue by 21-12, 21-15. HS Prannoy defeated Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia by 21-16, 5-21, 21-18.

In men’s doubles, India’s Satwiksairaj-Chirag entered the quarterfinal by defeating Jin Yong and Na Sung Seung of Korea. The Indian mixed doubles duo of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy moved to the quarterfinals after they got a walk-over in their round of 16 match. The Indian duo will next meet Indonesian pair of Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.

The women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand pulled out of the tournament due to injury. However, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the tournament after losing to fourth-seeded Kodai Naraoka of Japan.