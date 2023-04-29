Sandra Thomas acknowledges issues on Shane Nigam controversy: Challenges exist on every film set.

In the Malayalam film industry, the recent controversy surrounding the boycott of actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shane Nigam by film organizations has sparked a debate about the industry’s working culture. Producer Sandra Thomas is one of the few who has spoken out against the boycott and criticized the way the issue was handled by the producers association.

In a recent interview with Manoramaonline, Sandra Thomas expressed her opinion that the association did not take any action when there were bigger issues in the industry. She also stated that it is not appropriate to criticize Shane’s mother for her involvement in his career. Instead of solving the issues amicably, the matter has been needlessly dragged to the public. According to her, fair decisions should be made.

The controversy arose when the producers of a film claimed that Shane Nigam was constantly creating problems on the sets and that he and his mom wanted to see the edit. However, Sandra Thomas argues that most major stars want to see the edits and that actors should be allowed to better their performance when they see the edit. Therefore, the producer himself asks the actors to check the edit. Just because Shane’s mom insisted on seeing the edits, she is being vilified.

Sandra Thomas also pointed out that the association exists to solve such issues internally and not to declare them to the public. As a producer herself, she has had experience with actors giving dates for several films at the same time and not fulfilling their promises. However, she believes that actors, technicians, and producers should work towards a common goal rather than indulging in mudslinging. She argues that such tendencies won’t do any good to the industry.

The controversy has raised questions about the working culture in the Malayalam film industry. Some argue that the industry is too hierarchical and that there is a lack of communication and trust between actors and producers. Others argue that actors should be more responsible and fulfill their commitments to the producers.

In conclusion, the boycott of Sreenath Bhasi and Shane Nigam has sparked a debate about the working culture in the Malayalam film industry. Sandra Thomas has criticized the way the issue was handled by the producers association and has called for fair decisions to be made. The controversy has raised questions about the communication and trust between actors and producers, and the need for a more responsible working culture in the industry.